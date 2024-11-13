Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 11:12 PM

Limited funding issue resolved for house purchase for martyred cops families

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar has taken another commendable step for welfare of the families of police martyrs, resolving the issue of limited funds for purchasing houses for these families

The Punjab Cabinet approved an increase in funding for housing for the families of police martyrs due to efforts of the IGP. The new package increased funds from Rs. 5.4 million to Rs. 20 million, ensuring better housing options for the families of martyrs.

IG Punjab extended his gratitude to Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, for addressing the challenges faced by martyrs' families.

Punjab Police spokesperson stated that the Punjab government provides houses to the families of all police officers and personnel who sacrifice their lives in the line of duty.

Under this package, funds for purchasing houses for constables and head constables' families have increased from 13.5 million to 18.9 million rupees.

Funds for the families of ASIs and sub-inspectors have been raised from 17.5 million to 24.5 million rupees. For the families of inspectors and DSPs, the fund has increased from 25 million to 35.5 million rupees.

For the families of SPs and SSPs, it has risen from 30 million to 42 million rupees, and for DIGs or officers above this rank, the funding has increased from 50 million to 70 million rupees.

