Limited Funding Issue Resolved For House Purchase For Martyred Cops Families
Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 11:12 PM
Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar has taken another commendable step for welfare of the families of police martyrs, resolving the issue of limited funds for purchasing houses for these families
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar has taken another commendable step for welfare of the families of police martyrs, resolving the issue of limited funds for purchasing houses for these families.
The Punjab Cabinet approved an increase in funding for housing for the families of police martyrs due to efforts of the IGP. The new package increased funds from Rs. 5.4 million to Rs. 20 million, ensuring better housing options for the families of martyrs.
IG Punjab extended his gratitude to Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, for addressing the challenges faced by martyrs' families.
Punjab Police spokesperson stated that the Punjab government provides houses to the families of all police officers and personnel who sacrifice their lives in the line of duty.
Under this package, funds for purchasing houses for constables and head constables' families have increased from 13.5 million to 18.9 million rupees.
Funds for the families of ASIs and sub-inspectors have been raised from 17.5 million to 24.5 million rupees. For the families of inspectors and DSPs, the fund has increased from 25 million to 35.5 million rupees.
For the families of SPs and SSPs, it has risen from 30 million to 42 million rupees, and for DIGs or officers above this rank, the funding has increased from 50 million to 70 million rupees.
Recent Stories
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict
Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament
BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid
Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump support
Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
Argentina court upholds Kirchner corruption conviction
The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused in May 9, riots case
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for success ..
Teenage boy abducted in Taxila
Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost for eco-tourism
War-shattered Gaza food markets ‘in decay’ as starvation looms: UN
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor8 minutes ago
-
BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid16 minutes ago
-
The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused in May 9, riots case23 minutes ago
-
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for successful operation agains ..23 minutes ago
-
Teenage boy abducted in Taxila23 minutes ago
-
Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost for eco-tourism23 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui predicts another failed “Revolution” attempt by PTI founder38 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 109,100 cusecs water38 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly organizes skill-building workshop for staff38 minutes ago
-
President, PM appreciate security forces for operation in Kech38 minutes ago
-
PTI's birth based on protests: Azma Bokhari44 minutes ago
-
West African nations delegation visits NADRA Headquarters44 minutes ago