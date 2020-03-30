UrduPoint.com
Limited Number Of People To Participate In Prayers At Mosques

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:04 PM

District administration has almost completed the process of disinfecting mosques by cleaning process with chemical and decided to allow limited number of people to participate in prayers as a precaution to check spread of coronavirus

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) : District administration has almost completed the process of disinfecting mosques by cleaning process with chemical and decided to allow limited number of people to participate in prayers as a precaution to check spread of coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ali said this in a meeting with Ulema of different schools of thought held here on Monday to discuss and finalize strategy to check spread of novel coronavirus, said an official release.

Religious leaders and district administration were on the same page and only limited number of people would participate in prayers at mosques.

Mats and carpets have been removed from the mosques and their interior disinfected/cleaned by chemical liquid.

Imams of mosques, prayer callers, and Khateeb should follow government guidelines, Ulema said and added that it was mandatory for all to abide by the orders of the state to fight new coronavirus pandemic.

It was also decided that mosques shall play effective role in creating awareness among the people on measures to check the virus.

Ulema from different schools of thought, members peace committee, and office bearers of religious organizations attended the meeting.

