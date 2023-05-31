Limited seats available in Govt Hajj Scheme; applications to be accepted till June 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Wednesday announced that the Government Hajj Scheme 2023 had limited seats available for pilgrims.

Ministry's Spokesperson, Muhammad Umar Butt, emphasized that the application process would be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Speaking to APP, he urged interested individuals to submit their applications promptly as the deadline for applications was June 2.

To apply, applicants were required to send their completed forms to the Ministry's Section Officer Hajj Policy on the designated email address: inbox.hpsection@gmail.com, he added.

Butt clarified that the Ministry would not be offering any discounts on Hajj expenses therefore, it was important for prospective pilgrims to be aware of this policy before submitting their applications.