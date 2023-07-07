Open Menu

LIMS To Promote, Revolutionize Agriculture Sector In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2023 | 08:00 PM

LIMS to promote, revolutionize agriculture sector in Pakistan

The Land Information and Management System (LIMS) is an unprecedented project of the government of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army to promote modern agriculture, whereas the establishment of LIMS will help revolutionize the agriculture sector in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ):The Land Information and Management System (LIMS) is an unprecedented project of the government of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army to promote modern agriculture, whereas the establishment of LIMS will help revolutionize the agriculture sector in the country.

LIMS is the first comprehensive government initiative for the development of the agricultural sector in the country's history, an official source said.

The main objective of LIMS is to reduce domestic agricultural imports, increase exports and meet the food needs of the growing population.

Land Information Management System will also be helpful in enhancing food security of the country. The establishment of LIMS will provide farmers with simultaneous access to information on climate change, satellite crop monitoring, water, fertilizer and spray focus areas and direct access to markets.

Under Land Information Management System, it will be possible to increase agricultural production by using modern technology on uninhabited and low-yielding agricultural lands.

This revolutionary institute will work on land, crops, weather, water resources and pest control under one roof.

Proper use of various resources and reserves, modern technology and irrigation system will bring such development in agriculture which will meet the shortage of food in every region of the country. Based on information and analytics, it will be easier to identify difficulties, obstacles and challenges, find appropriate solutions and take informed decisions.

Due to this program, job resources will also be created for the people in the country whereas the LIMS objectives also focus on to rehabilitate waste and uncultivated land.

Many projects are being partnered with Saudi Arabia, China, United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain, which will definitely increase Pakistan's exports. Moreover, new canals will be built to store floodwater, and modern irrigation techniques like modular drip irrigation, sprinkler irrigation and pivot irrigation will be implemented in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Shortage Army Technology Exports Water China Agriculture Job Qatar Bahrain Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Market Government

Recent Stories

Naqvi inspects lodging construction site at PIC

Naqvi inspects lodging construction site at PIC

5 minutes ago
 House robbery traced, two thieves held

House robbery traced, two thieves held

5 minutes ago
 PTI chief again skips appearance in toshakhana ca ..

PTI chief again skips appearance in toshakhana case

5 minutes ago
 KMC cancels license of firm to collect gate entry ..

KMC cancels license of firm to collect gate entry fee of Safari Park

3 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 holds flood rescue mock exercise

Rescue 1122 holds flood rescue mock exercise

3 minutes ago
 Young girl shot dead in Jalvi Market

Young girl shot dead in Jalvi Market

3 minutes ago
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructs for recov ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructs for recovery of Ali Nawaz's brother

3 minutes ago
 Rally taken out at IUB to condemn burning of Quran ..

Rally taken out at IUB to condemn burning of Quran

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews facilities at hospitals

6 minutes ago
 Russians, and if children in Russia should continu ..

Russians, and if children in Russia should continue their studies during the sum ..

6 minutes ago
 No compromise on nobility of Prophethood, sanctity ..

No compromise on nobility of Prophethood, sanctity of Quran: Ashrafi

6 minutes ago
 DPO Dera ensures foolproof security arrangements d ..

DPO Dera ensures foolproof security arrangements during Muharram

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan