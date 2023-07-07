LIMS to promote, revolutionize agriculture sector in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

The Land Information and Management System (LIMS) is an unprecedented project of the government of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army to promote modern agriculture, whereas the establishment of LIMS will help revolutionize the agriculture sector in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ):The Land Information and Management System (LIMS) is an unprecedented project of the government of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army to promote modern agriculture, whereas the establishment of LIMS will help revolutionize the agriculture sector in the country.

LIMS is the first comprehensive government initiative for the development of the agricultural sector in the country's history, an official source said.

The main objective of LIMS is to reduce domestic agricultural imports, increase exports and meet the food needs of the growing population.

Land Information Management System will also be helpful in enhancing food security of the country. The establishment of LIMS will provide farmers with simultaneous access to information on climate change, satellite crop monitoring, water, fertilizer and spray focus areas and direct access to markets.

Under Land Information Management System, it will be possible to increase agricultural production by using modern technology on uninhabited and low-yielding agricultural lands.

This revolutionary institute will work on land, crops, weather, water resources and pest control under one roof.

Proper use of various resources and reserves, modern technology and irrigation system will bring such development in agriculture which will meet the shortage of food in every region of the country. Based on information and analytics, it will be easier to identify difficulties, obstacles and challenges, find appropriate solutions and take informed decisions.

Due to this program, job resources will also be created for the people in the country whereas the LIMS objectives also focus on to rehabilitate waste and uncultivated land.

Many projects are being partnered with Saudi Arabia, China, United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain, which will definitely increase Pakistan's exports. Moreover, new canals will be built to store floodwater, and modern irrigation techniques like modular drip irrigation, sprinkler irrigation and pivot irrigation will be implemented in this regard.