LIMS to revolutionise agriculture sector: commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed visited the Land Information and Management System’s (LIMS) headquarters and participated in a briefing here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed visited the Land Information and Management System’s (LIMS) headquarters and participated in a briefing here on Tuesday.

Addressing the occasion, she said that the establishment of the Land Information Management System would revolutionize the agriculture sector in the country. She said that under the system, farmers would be able to get timely information about their land.

She said that a land information and management system based on geographic information systems would improve national agricultural production by organizing the digitization of agriculture.

She said that through remote sensing and geographic technologies, local farmers would be able to monitor soil, crops, weather, water resources and pests. It will also minimize the role of the middleman by providing timely and accurate information as well as an effective marketing system, she said. Later, the commissioner was also presented a commemorative shield on the occasion.