UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lina Khan To Be Nominated To Lead US Federal Trade Commission

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 26 seconds ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 01:48 PM

Lina Khan to be nominated to lead US Federal Trade Commission

President Joe Biden has announced to nominate Pakistani-Origin Lina Khan to lead Federal Trade Commission.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2021) US President Joe Biden announced that Pakistani-origin Lina Khan who is strong critic of “Big Tech” and Silicon Valley, to be nominated to lead Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Federal Trade Commission is an agency with authority over some mergers and antitrust policies.

Lina Khan is a legal expert who is specializing in competition and antitrust law at Williams College and Yale Law school. Currently, she is associate law professor at the Columbia Law School had earlier worked for the Democratic members of the US House of Representatives judiciary committee.

In a statement, White House said: “Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate Lina Khan for Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission,”.

The White House said that Lina Khan teaches and writes about antitrust law, infrastructure industries law and the antimonopoly tradition.

Lina as Counsel to the US House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law had help lead the Subcommittee’s investigation into digital markets. The Subcommittee had earlier issued a detailed report on advising grounds for breaking u giants such as Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple.

Taking to Twitter, Lina Khan said; “So very honored and humbled by this nomination,”.

She also said: “Excited to get to work if I’m fortunate enough to be confirmed!,”.

Lina Khan would be third Democratic Commissioner who will be overseeing privacy and data security if elected to the position.

FTC incumbent Chairperson Rebecca Kelly Slaughter gave positive response on nomination of Lina Khan and lauded her previous work in antitrust and also the passion for FTC’s mission.

However, Utah Senator Mike Lee was against nomination of Lina Khan, saying that Khan lacked experience which is necessary for such an important role as FTC Commissioner. The senator was quoted as saying: “ Her views on antitrust enforcement are also wildly out of step with a prudent approach to the law,”.

The Senator also said that her appointment would signal that President Biden intends to put ideology and politics ahead of competent antitrust enforcement.

Related Topics

Google Facebook Twitter White House Lead Columbia Apple Market

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler Court mourns death of Sheikh Hamdan ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Yet to Receive Documents on Afghanistan Con ..

6 minutes ago

OIC and SFDA Train Professionals on Medical Device ..

14 minutes ago

United States And Pakistan’s Drug Regulatory Aut ..

18 minutes ago

US Seems to Seek Postponing Troops Withdrawal From ..

8 minutes ago

UPDATE - Turkish Forces Must Leave Libya As Soon A ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.