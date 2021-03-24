Lina Khan to be nominated to lead US Federal Trade Commission

(@fidahassanain)

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2021) US President Joe Biden announced that Pakistani-origin Lina Khan who is strong critic of “Big Tech” and Silicon Valley, to be nominated to lead Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Federal Trade Commission is an agency with authority over some mergers and antitrust policies.

Lina Khan is a legal expert who is specializing in competition and antitrust law at Williams College and Yale Law school. Currently, she is associate law professor at the Columbia Law School had earlier worked for the Democratic members of the US House of Representatives judiciary committee.

In a statement, White House said: “Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate Lina Khan for Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission,”.

The White House said that Lina Khan teaches and writes about antitrust law, infrastructure industries law and the antimonopoly tradition.

Lina as Counsel to the US House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law had help lead the Subcommittee’s investigation into digital markets. The Subcommittee had earlier issued a detailed report on advising grounds for breaking u giants such as Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple.

Taking to Twitter, Lina Khan said; “So very honored and humbled by this nomination,”.

She also said: “Excited to get to work if I’m fortunate enough to be confirmed!,”.

Lina Khan would be third Democratic Commissioner who will be overseeing privacy and data security if elected to the position.

FTC incumbent Chairperson Rebecca Kelly Slaughter gave positive response on nomination of Lina Khan and lauded her previous work in antitrust and also the passion for FTC’s mission.

However, Utah Senator Mike Lee was against nomination of Lina Khan, saying that Khan lacked experience which is necessary for such an important role as FTC Commissioner. The senator was quoted as saying: “ Her views on antitrust enforcement are also wildly out of step with a prudent approach to the law,”.

The Senator also said that her appointment would signal that President Biden intends to put ideology and politics ahead of competent antitrust enforcement.