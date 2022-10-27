LINAR organizes Breast Cancer awareness walk and seminar in Larkana

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :A mass awareness walk was organized here on Thursday by the Larkana Institute of Nuclear and Medical Radiotherapy (LINAR) Larkana of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission(PAEC) in connection with World Breast Cancer Day and to create mass awareness against Breast Cancer.

The day is observed this year to raise awareness among the masses about issues relating to Breast Cancer.

The walk started from the CMC Children's Hospital Larkana which marched all the important thoroughfares of Larkana City and concluded at LINAR Hospital Larkana.

The participants were carrying ply-cards and banners inscribed with slogans against the fatal disease of Breast Cancer.

The Walk was led by the Director LINAR Larkana Abdul Samad Shaikh, Professor Rafia Balouch, Dr. Eram Naz, and Dr. Sakina Gaad. While the walk was largely participated by the Lady Doctors, LHVs, Nurses, Women, officers, social workers, students, teachers, and others.

Meanwhile, A public awareness seminar on "Breast Cancer, their prevention and early detection in Females" was held on Thursday at LINAR Cancer Hospital Larkana.

Lady Doctors, Lady Health Workers (LHWs), a large number of teachers from various schools and colleges, social workers, housewives, and women from the community attended the Seminar.

The event was organized particularly for women. Expert lady surgeons, lady doctors, and oncologists delivered lectures on various aspects of breast diseases.

The Director LINAR Larkana Dr. Abdul Samad Shaikh, Professor Rafia Balouch, Dr. Eram Naz, Dr. Sakina Gaad, and others delivered their papers on various aspects of breast diseases, their prevention and awareness about breast cancer and early detection and also highlighted the health problems including breast cancer in women and the causes of different diseases.

Speaking on the occasion, Director LINAR Larkana Abdul Samad Shaikh informed that Pakistan had the highest rate of breast cancer in Asia and the latest demographic trends suggested that this rate is likely to further increase in the coming years.

He said that the identification of breast cancer at an early stage had a significant impact on reducing both illness and death. The mammographic screening was also linked with a variety of socio-cultural and economic factors, he added.

Dr. Abdul Samad Shaikh Breast cancer is spreading rapidly among Pakistani women, while young girls are also suffering from it, who is suffering from stage 3 and 4 cancer before reaching the doctor due to ignorance.

He said that the incidence of breast cancer in Pakistani women is increasing rapidly and young girls are also suffering from it. They suffer while women aged 20 to 40 years are also suffering from it in Pakistan, he added.

He also said that at present, the number of patients is the highest in Larkana's LINAR Cancer Hospital, where patients from many regions of Balochistan, Punjab, and Sindh are treated.

The most affordable treatment is provided to those suffering from the disease while all the facilities are provided completely free to the poor and deserving patients, Dr. Shaikh said.

However, Professor Rafia Balouch said women in Pakistan tend to approach health facilities at the last stage of cancer due to the overabundance of socio-economic and cultural factors such as age, employment status, lack of awareness, fear of surgery, belief in traditional treatments, and spiritual healing.

In Pakistan, she informed that 89 percent of breast cancer patients were diagnosed at a later stage and 59 percent at an advanced stage due to lack of awareness.

Professor Balouch said the fear of stigmatization and feminine sensitivity limits the choice of treatment and early detection of breast cancer in low- income and middle-income countries. In addition, physical barriers also become a source of psychosocial stress, as patients show hesitancy to undergo the exhausting screening and treatment process, she added.

Dr. Eram Naz informed that in Pakistan, one in eight women develops breast cancer at some stage of their lives.

Every year, thousands of females lose their lives due to lack of awareness, she said, adding a large number of women do not share their health issues with others and are shy to go for any kind of breast examination.

She highlighted that breast cancer had affected not only elder women but younger people too.

Around 77 percent of women with breast cancer are over the age of 40, she informed, adding that till the age of 40 women were physically active.

Every woman should have a mammogram and a physical examination by a doctor at least every two years, she suggested.

She said that the prognosis or outcome of breast cancer was largely dependent on the stage of the disease, adding the smaller the tumor, the lesser the procedure/treatment necessary, the lesser the cost of treatment, and the better the outcome and survival.

It was very important to understand that early breast cancer usually does not cause symptoms and might not be felt on self-examination or even on an examination by a professional, she stressed.

Dr. Eram Naz said that screening mammograms help in the early detection of Breast Cancer.

She advised the women to get screening mammograms done every year, after the age of 30. If a female had a family history of breast cancer or other risk factors, the doctor must advise her to get them even sooner, she added.

She said that women often ignore the initial symptoms and enter the hospital after reaching the third or fourth stage of the disease, by which time most of the damage has been done.

Dr. Iram Naz further said that it is unusual for young girls to suffer from this disease, so there is a dire need for awareness to avoid this disease.

The guest speaker, Dr. Sakina Gaad also shared her views on the early detection, awareness, and timely treatment of breast cancer.