Lincoln Corner At UoS To Continue Working For Two More Years

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 06:30 PM

Lincoln Corner at UoS to continue working for two more years

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The US Consulate General Lahore Public Affairs Section (PAS) and the University of Sargodha (UoS) have decided that the jointly established public information and activity centre, the Lincoln Corner Sargodha, will continue for another two years.

In a virtual ceremony, US Consul General Catherine Rodriguez and Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad inked an agreement to renew the Lincoln Corner partnership for the period of two years, April 2021 to April 2023.

Addressing the ceremony, CG Catherine Rodriguez said: "Lincoln Corners in Pakistan provide a platform for open dialogue between Pakistanis and Americans, promote mutual understanding, build prosperity, and strengthen people-to-people ties through various programs.

"With this renovation and resource up-gradation, the Corner will help prepare the next generation to fully participate in Pakistan's prosperity," she added.

Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad said the Lincoln Corner Sargodha provided state-of-the-art resources and opportunities for learning and career development to the students of Sargodha University and the youth of the region. According to the agreement, the US embassy selects and purchases new print and electronic resources for inclusion in the Corner's collection on topics related to bilateral interests, including but not limited to, Economics, Management, business, American Studies, Literature, English Teaching, English Language, politics, Law, and Democratic Societies, chosen to reflect the embassy's and the university's target user groups. The university will pay the maintenance and utilities costs for the space occupied by the Corner.

The Lincoln Corner Sargodha was established at Sargodha University in 2012.

