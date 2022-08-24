Line depts fully mobilized for flood victims: CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Wednesday said that the line departments had been fully mobilized for the rehabilitation of flood victims as the government announced a special aid package including a waiver of water and land revenue charges in flood-hit areas.

He said all affected areas had been declared as calamity-hit and added that the provincial government was firmly standing with the flood victims.

He said this during a meeting with former Federal minister Parvez Khattak here.

The Punjab government had provided the best possible resources for the rehabilitation of the victims and Pakistan Army teams were also helping the civil administration in rescue and relief operations, the CM said and thanked Pakistan Army teams for their timely support.

Similarly, the services of police, administration, PDMA and rescue 1122 were also commendable as the rescue teams of the Punjab government were reaching out to every affected person, he mentioned.