Line Deptts Asked To Ensure Implementation Of Guidelines Against Corona Virus: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 08:22 PM

Line deptts asked to ensure implementation of guidelines against corona virus: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed the line departments to ensure implementation of guidelines and steps for safety from corona virus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed the line departments to ensure implementation of guidelines and steps for safety from corona virus.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said the government had taken timely steps to protect people, adding that there was no room for any negligence in this regard.

Unusual conditions require unusual steps and the people should avoid going to public places, he said and added that people coming from abroad should also get them medically examined and health safety measures should be given priority to protect their families.

He said the government was fully active and precautionary measures are yielding best results.

Meanwhile, practical steps have been taken against the hoarding of masks andother medical equipment and the government was also focusing on the trainingof doctors and other paramedical staff, he added.

