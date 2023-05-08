Line of duty: Cops praised for performing duties during Ramazan

Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan commended police personnel on Monday for performing duties with dedication to ensure law and order during the holy month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan commended police personnel on Monday for performing duties with dedication to ensure law and order during the holy month of Ramazan.

"No untoward incident happened in the city due to effective policing and security arrangements," said the IGP while chairing a meeting to review crime situation in the Federal capital.

The Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) operations, investigation, safe city, zonal officers, district police officers, sub-divisional police officers and station houses officers (SHOs) participated in the meeting.

After reviewing performance of each officer individually, the capital police chief directed to adopt a comprehensive strategy to prevent crime in their precincts.

The IGP instructed to enhance patrolling in collaboration with Eagle Squad at the police station level to control street crime and theft.

He warned officers of strict action for showing laxity in duties.

He said the officers having irresponsible attitude and misbehaving with citizens will not be promoted to the next ranks.

Similarly, the Islamabad police chief asked to register cases against the people involved in fake phone calls on police helpline 15.

He asked to speed up operations against drug dealers and their handlers to end drug selling in educational institutions.

IGP said two new police stations Humak and Sambal were being established to shift load of the existing police stations and resolve public issues on priority.

He said multiple initiative have been taken for welfare of policemen and their families including health and housing issues of the force.

He said promotions of the officers underway, whereas all the vacant seats would also be filled soon.

He instructed the traffic police to take strict action against motorcyclist involved in one-wheeling and impound them in lock-up to ensure safe road environment in the city.