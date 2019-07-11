Line staff can refuse duty in absence of safety equipment: MEPCO

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company MEPCO ) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tahir Mahmood Thursday said there was no alternative to human life and line staff of the company was at liberty to refuse work in case of absence of safety gadgets and equipment.

In a meeting with a delegation of Wapda Hydro Union led by general secretary Khursheed Ahmad Khan, engineer Tahir Mahmood said that MEPCO line staff should first make sure they have proper safety material before embarking on any field duty.

He asked union leaders to hold line staff bound to get PTW at all cost before starting work at high tension or low tension lines. They should begin work only when supply from feeder is discontinued for their safety, he added.

The CEO said that MEPCO has spent millions to procure T&P equipment and gadgets to protect the precious lives of line staff.

He said that Xen and SE concerned should be contacted if any sub division is facing shortage or absence of safety equipment.

Khursheed Khan said that union leaders were working hard to improve the distribution company and added that now the line losses of MEPCO were decreasing and revenue increasing.

He demanded that bucket vehicles and cranes be purchased, and arrears of staff be paid.

The CEO said that purchase of bucket vehicles and cranes was in the process while payment of dues to staff would be made soon.