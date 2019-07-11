UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Line Staff Can Refuse Duty In Absence Of Safety Equipment: MEPCO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 08:21 PM

Line staff can refuse duty in absence of safety equipment: MEPCO

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tahir Mahmood Thursday said there was no alternative to human life and line staff of the company was at liberty to refuse work in case of absence of safety gadgets and equipment

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tahir Mahmood Thursday said there was no alternative to human life and line staff of the company was at liberty to refuse work in case of absence of safety gadgets and equipment.

In a meeting with a delegation of Wapda Hydro Union led by general secretary Khursheed Ahmad Khan, engineer Tahir Mahmood said that MEPCO line staff should first make sure they have proper safety material before embarking on any field duty.

He asked union leaders to hold line staff bound to get PTW at all cost before starting work at high tension or low tension lines. They should begin work only when supply from feeder is discontinued for their safety, he added.

The CEO said that MEPCO has spent millions to procure T&P equipment and gadgets to protect the precious lives of line staff.

He said that Xen and SE concerned should be contacted if any sub division is facing shortage or absence of safety equipment.

Khursheed Khan said that union leaders were working hard to improve the distribution company and added that now the line losses of MEPCO were decreasing and revenue increasing.

He demanded that bucket vehicles and cranes be purchased, and arrears of staff be paid.

The CEO said that purchase of bucket vehicles and cranes was in the process while payment of dues to staff would be made soon.

Related Topics

Multan Shortage Company Vehicles All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

UNICEF to provide training on health care in diffe ..

4 minutes ago

World Population Day observed in Nawabshah

4 minutes ago

IGP Sindh Syed Kaleem Imam condoles death of sr. j ..

4 minutes ago

Govt not to allow any amendment in Islamic laws: F ..

11 minutes ago

EU Ambassador pays farewell call on Dr Shireen Maz ..

11 minutes ago

Mazakra session arranged to enhance traditional va ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.