Line Staff Forbidden From Work Sans Safety Equipment

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :General Manager (Operations) Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Tariq Mahmood Buttar urged line staff to prefer safety of life over urgency of work and ordered them to acvoid working on lines without safety equipment.

While addressing field staff during a visit to Mepco circle Muzaffargarh, GM said the field staff should improve performance and cotrol line losses at feeder level.

He said that all officers/officials should move to field to control line losses and ensure recovery of revenue. He warned that those falling short of target would face action.

GM urged officers to play role to reduce accidents stating that lives of line staff and consumers were equally important.

He said that line staff should not put their life at risk during handling complaints of tripping, shutdown or any other fault.

He ordered Xens to visit complaint centres daily and ensure that consumers' problems are resolved in shortest possible time. He also ordered replacement of faulty meters at the earliest.

SE Muzaffargarh circle Nazar Muhammad Dub gave detailed briefing on circle's performance.

GM customer services engineer Syed Ahsan Mohyuddin, chief engineer O&M engineer Akhlaq Qadri, chief engineer development Rana Ayub, besides other officials were present.

