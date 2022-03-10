UrduPoint.com

'Line Staff Safety Manual' Released

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2022 | 06:54 PM

'Line Staff Safety Manual' released

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) have jointly released a draft of 'Line Staff Safety Manual' for the power sector employees to ensure safety of line staff

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) have jointly released a draft of 'Line Staff Safety Manual' for the power sector employees to ensure safety of line staff.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, a FESCO spokesman said that Safety and Public Relations Directorates had played a vital role in preparation of safety manual.

He said that Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H. Farooqi also appreciated the release of Safety Manual and said that zero tolerance against fatal and non-fatal incidents was top priority of power sector. Therefore, they were ensuring the safety of line staff which was precious asset of the power sector.

