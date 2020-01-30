Line superintendent dismissed from service in Faisalabad

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) chief engineer dismissed a line superintendent from service over negligence and taking illegal gratification

A spokesperson for the Fesco said here on Thursday that Line Superintendent-1 of Shah Jeona Sub-Division Muhammad Altaf took gratification from a consumer for installing commercial electricity connection.

Chief Engineer Muhammad Umar Lodhi dismissed him from service.