Line Superintendent Dismissed From Service In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 09:19 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) chief engineer dismissed a line superintendent from service over negligence and taking illegal gratification.

A spokesperson for the Fesco said here on Thursday that Line Superintendent-1 of Shah Jeona Sub-Division Muhammad Altaf took gratification from a consumer for installing commercial electricity connection.

Chief Engineer Muhammad Umar Lodhi dismissed him from service.

