Line superintendent dismissed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) Chief Commercial Officer ,Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Muhammad Rafiq Rana dismissed from service a Line Superintendent of Sammundri Road Subdivision FESCO Gojra on the charge of negligence and gratification.

A spokesperson of FESCO said here Tuesday that Line Superintendent Atta ur Rehman was accused of taking illegal gratification from a consumer for installing commercial power connection. An inquiry was initiated against him in which he failed to defend allegations leveled against him.

Chief Commercial Officer Muhammad Rafiq Rana dismissed LS Ataur Rehman from service under Pakistan Wapda Employees E&D Rules 1978.