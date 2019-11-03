UrduPoint.com
Linear Park To Be Restored Under Public Private Partnership

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 02:50 PM

Linear Park to be restored under public private partnership

MULTAN, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will restore linear park water works Road under public-private partnership.

This was stated by PHA chairman Ijaz Hussain Janjua during a meeting with Director General PHA/DC Aamer Khattak and visit of water works Park here on Sunday.

The PHA Chairman said the participation of philanthropists in uplift of the city and welfare was appreciable. He said that other parks of the city would be upgraded like water works and added that special place would be fixed for special persons, besides the park would be specified for families.

He directed the officials concerned to pay special focus on plantation of tree at parks and green belts, adding that trees had a vital role from avoiding environmental pollution and improvement of environment.

The PHA chairman said that grill was being installed for swings, lights, benches and boundary wall at linear Park. He said the role of philanthropists for the beautification of city was encouragable.

He thanked noted trader Khawaja Anees for cooperation in this regard.

