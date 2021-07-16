Lineman electrocuted

A Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) lineman was electrocuted while carrying out a task during duty in a nearby village on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :A Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) lineman was electrocuted while carrying out a task during duty in a nearby village on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122, a lineman Ghulam Muhammad, resident of chak 560-GB, was repairing electric wires on a pole when his hand touched a live electric wire.

He received severe electric shock and fell down from height as his safety belt snapped.The man suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue staff handed over the body to the heirs.