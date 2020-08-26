Lineman electrocuted in Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :A Wapda lineman Wednesday electrocuted to death when he was repairing electricity fault at Banda Ali Khan Abbottabad.

According to the details, lineman Abdul Jaleel who was working on electricity fault at Banda Ali Khan, suddenly caught by electric shock and scalded, locals of Banda Ali Khan shifted the injured to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad where he could not survive and lost his life.

The colleagues of the ill-fated lineman claimed that Abdul Jaleel died while repairing the electricity fault as the owners did not shut off the mainline electricity.

The funeral prayer of Abdul Jaleel was offered in his native town Ghari Habeebullah where besides others a large number of wapda employees also participated.