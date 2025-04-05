Lineman Electrocuted, Other Injured
Published April 05, 2025 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) A Sahiwal subdivision lineman died and an assistant lineman was injured in a tragic incident occurred in the Wajh, near Sahiwal tehsil while working on high-voltage power lines.
According to rescue sources, the deceased was identified as Mujahid.
Police said the lineman Mujahid and his colleague, lineman Ghulam Shabbir, were covering electric wires with protective pipes above a row of shops when the accident took place. Mujahid received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot.
His fellow worker, Ghulam Shabbir, was severely burned and lost consciousness due to the electric current.
He was immediately shifted to a nearby medical facility for treatment.
