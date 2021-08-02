UrduPoint.com

Lineman Electrocuted To Death During Work On Pole

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 07:28 PM

Lineman electrocuted to death during work on pole

A retired lineman was electrocuted to death when he was working on a power transformer in Maneri Payan area here on Monday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :A retired lineman was electrocuted to death when he was working on a power transformer in Maneri Payan area here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, the 70-year old employee of WAPDA, Shah Pasand was busy in restoration of electricity from a pole when he accidently touched 11KV power transmission lines.

His body remained stuck on transmission line for an hour and later recovered by Rescue 1122 officials.

Later funeral prayer of Shah Pasand was offered and he was buried in his ancestral graveyard.

