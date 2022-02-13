Lineman electrocuted while fixing electric pole at Gandaf

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) ::A lineman was electrocuted when he was busy in repair work on electricity pole situated here in village Gandaf at Gadoon on Sunday.

According to details, a lineman identified as Gul Jamal Shah was working on an electricity pole suddenly touched with 11KV power transmission lines and died on the spot.

The area people expressed grief over the demise of a local lineman.

The funeral prayer of a lineman was offered and later he was buried in his ancestral graveyard.