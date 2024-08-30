Lineman Steals Three Transformers
Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 09:33 PM
As many as three transformers are stolen from the Lahore Electric Supply Company's Amir Town and Taj Bagh sub divisions on Thursday late night
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) As many as three transformers are stolen from the Lahore Electric Supply Company's Amir Town and Taj Bagh sub divisions on Thursday late night. According to official sources here on Friday, the inquiry revealed that lineman Muhammad Yaseen of Amir Town sub division was involved in the theft. Muhammad Yaseen had been doing complaint duty at night in Amir Town sub division.
Yaseen stolen three transformers along with the support of unidentified persons. Two transformers were of 100 KVA and one of 200 KVA.
Transformers had been stolen from the premises of the office.
Amir Town SDO and Taj Bagh SDO carried out action as per the direction of Mughalpura XEN Azaz Ullah and got the transformers recovered besides registering an application for FIR against lineman Muhammad Yaseen in the relevant police station.
Departmental action against lineman would also be taken, sources added.
