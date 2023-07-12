Open Menu

Link Flyover (Exit Ramp) Towards Jhumra Road From Abdullahpur Flyover Approved

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Link flyover (Exit Ramp) towards Jhumra road from Abdullahpur flyover approved

The Punjab Planning and Development Working Party on Wednesday approved a Rs 280 million mega project of link flyover (Exit Ramp) towards Jhumra Road from Abdullahpur flyover

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab Planning and Development Working Party on Wednesday approved a Rs 280 million mega project of link flyover (Exit Ramp) towards Jhumra Road from Abdullahpur flyover.

This flyover will be very useful in urban development and ease the traffic volume.

This was stated by Director General Faisalabad Development Authority Muhammad Asif Chaudhary during a meeting held here. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has fulfilled the oldest demand of the citizens by approving it. This flyover exit ramp will be 0.75 km long and 32 feet wide in a double lane.

This project will be executed in a one year time period however it will be tried to complete it within 8-9 months, he said.

