Link Kharak Road's Construction Begins At Mangla Dam Lake's Periphery
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 11:40 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Physical Planning and Housing Chaudhry Yasir Sultan has laid the foundation stone of Rs 44 Million 3-kilometer long Kharak Dyke Road at the periphery of Mangla lake here.
The project will fulfil the long-standing demand of the local population of Kharak town providing comfortable travelling facilities to the people.
Expressing gratitude for the foundation stone laying by the Minister, the local notable said that the AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry had always taken important steps for the development and progress of Mirpur and the region.
Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, while speaking on this occasion, said that the construction and development of Mirpur was among his priorities, for which government resources were being utilized.
He asserted that main roads in Mirpur city had already been paved, while other link roads were also being completed, he added.
Yasir said that in order to make Mirpur a beautiful and exemplary city, the concerned nation building departments had been directed to provide facilities to this city according to the aspirations of the overseas Diaspora community besides locals.
He said that on the long-standing demand of the citizens, the AJK President has laid the foundation stone for the construction of a 4-storey parking plaza in the center of Mirpur city at a cost of Rs. 674.28 million.
He underlined that the completion of the under construction Rathua Haryam Bridge on Mangla Dam Reservoir and the settlement of the sub-families of the Mangla Dam affectees were also going to be completed soon since allotment documents would be given to the deserving additional families, he concluded.
APP/ahr/378
