Link roads project approved for Peshawar

A project of construction of seven link roads and rehabilitation of existing roads was approved on Friday with an estimated cost of Rs 80.3 million in order to ensure smooth traffic flow and avoid traffic congestion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :A project of construction of seven link roads and rehabilitation of existing roads was approved on Friday with an estimated cost of Rs 80.3 million in order to ensure smooth traffic flow and avoid traffic congestion.

According to official sources a 2.5 kilometers road will be constructed from Babe Peshawar to Khyber Teaching Hospital via railways track to distribute the load of vehicular traffic while road from Gul Abad to Bab-e-Peshawar will be rehabilitated under the project.

Moreover, Sifwat Ghayur Chowk on Jamrud Road will be further upgraded and a link road from Spin Jumaat to Provincial academy for Rural Development will be constructed.

The road from Bohrr Bazaar to Police Public school will also be upgraded while the project also included up gradation of Customs Chowk on Bara Road for better flow of traffic.

A slip-road on the sides of Islamia College to Danish Abad will also be constructed to lessen traffic load on main road, the sources said.