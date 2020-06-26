Link roads, water schemes to be constructed again, NHA officials

The NHA Officials and Chinese Engineer currently working on the ongoing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Projects in Batgram have assured Deputy Commissioner Batgram Abdul Hameed Khan to construct all links roads, drinking water scheme, damaged due to use of heavy machinery

BATGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The NHA Officials and Chinese Engineer currently working on the ongoing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Projects in Batgram have assured Deputy Commissioner Batgram Abdul Hameed Khan to construct all links roads, drinking water scheme, damaged due to use of heavy machinery.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Batgram Abdul Hameed Khan, directed Additional Assistant Commissioner Azhar Khan to pay a visit along with senior officials of Chinese and NHA officials on the places damaged due to use of heavy machinery by C4L Company.

Assistant Commissioner Azhar Khan visited all the damaged link roads and drinking water scheme to the village with senior officials of the Chinese and NHA. He also briefed them that there is a big problem of the drainage on the side of various link roads and drinking water coming to the nearby village.

Top Chinese and NHA officials assured Additional AC that all the schemes and link roads affected by the construction of CPEC Road would be constructed again.

Later, the Additional AC paid a surprise visit to Koza Banda and its adjoining markets. The Additional AC checked the groceries, poultry vendors, general stores and instructed them not to sell groceries above the official rate otherwise, heavy fines or FIRs will be charged. During the inspection, Additional AC urged the shopkeepers and proprietors to wear masks, gloves, keep social distance. In view of the current Coronavirus, he directed the shopkeepers, vendors, markets owners to follow the SOPs issued by the provincial and district governments.