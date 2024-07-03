LinkedIn report highlights critical role of continuous learning in modern workplace

The LinkedIn Workplace Learning Report 2024 said continuous Learning and Development (L&D) are essential for companies looking to stay competitive, innovate, and respond to changing market demands

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The LinkedIn Workplace Learning Report 2024 said continuous Learning and Development (L&D) are essential for companies looking to stay competitive, innovate, and respond to changing market demands.

The Report, issued here on Wednesday, highlights a transformative shift in the corporate world, emphasizing the critical importance of L&D programs.

As the global business landscape becomes increasingly complex and dynamic, companies are recognizing the necessity of investing in their employees' continuous education and skill development to maintain competitive advantage.

According to the report, companies prioritizing employee growth through learning are seeing significant benefits in retention, internal mobility, and overall business impact.

The report reveals that aligning learning programs with business goals remains the top priority for L&D professionals for the second consecutive year.

Up-skilling employees, fostering a culture of learning, and helping employees develop their careers have also become essential focus areas.

The report found that 90 percent of organizations are concerned about employee retention, with learning opportunities being the primary strategy to address this issue. Moreover, employees who set career goals are four times more engaged with learning compared to those who do not.

The report revealed that four out of five employees express a desire to learn more about utilizing AI in their professions. This highlights the growing demand for AI skills, which organizations must embrace to remain competitive and innovative. AI not only promises to personalize learning experiences but also to align individual aspirations with business priorities.

The business case for learning is clear. Companies with strong learning cultures experience significantly higher rates of retention, internal mobility, and management promotions compared to those with lesser commitment.

Specifically, organizations with a robust learning culture see a 57 percent increase in retention, a 23 percent rise in internal mobility, and a 27 percent boost in promotions to management.

Telenor Pakistan exemplifies the implementation of effective L&D strategies in response to these industry trends. The company mandates a minimum of 40 dedicated learning hours annually for each employee, demonstrating a strong commitment to continuous learning.

Through Telenor Academy and partnerships with LinkedIn Learning and Coursera, Telenor Pakistan offers a comprehensive suite of courses, ensuring that employees are well-prepared to meet the demands of the modern workplace.

Recognizing the importance of well-rounded individuals, Telenor Pakistan is promoting a collaborative environment where knowledge-sharing flourishes.

Employees learn from each other, creating a dynamic exchange of ideas. Workshops and training programs equip personnel with the tools to navigate complexity.

Mastering VUCA leadership, becoming a captivating storyteller, and developing expertise in data analytics are just a few ways Telenor Pakistan empowers its workforce to conquer the ever-evolving business landscape. Additionally, programs like "LEAP" and "Accelerate" catapult senior managers and leaders to international locations for not only immersive learning experiences but also offer an exchange with global minds and perspectives.

This focus on development extends beyond the company walls. Initiatives like Telenor Catalyst and the Women Leadership Program equip female university students and young professionals with the tools they need to succeed. It's a testament to Telenor Pakistan's belief in building a culture of continuous learning, not just within their organization, but within the community they serve.

The Report underscores the need for organizations to prioritize L&D as a strategic imperative. The focus is shifting from traditional training methods to more innovative approaches, including microlearning, gamification, and immersive learning technologies like virtual and augmented reality.

The 2024 Report also underscores the importance of learning in fostering a sense of connection and purpose among employees. Seven in ten people report that learning enhances their connection to their organization, while eight in ten say it adds purpose to their work.

Moreover, the Report stresses the importance of leadership in driving the L&D agenda. Leaders who champion continuous learning and create a culture that values skill development are crucial for the successful implementation of L&D programs. Organizations that invest in their employees' growth not only boost their workforce's capabilities but also improve employee satisfaction and retention.