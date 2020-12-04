UrduPoint.com
Linking Criminal Justice System With Mental Health System To Help Reduce Crime Rate: KP IGP

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Linking criminal justice system with mental health system to help reduce crime rate: KP IGP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Dr Sanaullah Abbasi Friday said that linking criminal justice system with mental health system is need of the hour as it would help decrease crime ratio by creating awareness among people about importance of laws and proper medication.

He expressed these views while delivering an online lecture to the participants of a two-day seminar on "Strengthening the link between criminal justice system and mental health system" that was held at Sindh Judicial academy, Karachi.

The seminar was organized by Pakistan Psychiatric Society in collaboration with school of Forensic Mental Health Scotland and Sindh Judicial Academy.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi said that we can succeed to transform a healthy society by imparting people about main reasons behind happening of crime. He said a man who was subjected to harassment, child abuse, or other psychological misdeeds often find a escape root by involving in criminal activities adding that proper steps for eradication of these social evils could help reduce crime ratio and decrease burden on prisons.

By engaging law enforcement agencies, judiciary, prisons and medical specialists we can devise a comprehensive strategy for solving mental and psychological dilemmas in the society, he said and maintained that different communities existing in the society can play their role to strengthen mental health of people by adapting positive thinking theories of happiness, flourishing, and what makes life worth living.

He said that developed nations have reduced crime rates in their societies by improving mental and emotional conditions of the people.

The KP IGP said that we can achieve the target of crime free society by promotion of mental health and stress management, implementation of mental health legislation, imparting of forensic mental health education, child sexual abuse and legal medical treatment.

He said that services of psychiatrists are required in police department for investigation of cases. The committee has been formed to induct a psychiatrist in police department who will conduct a psychological assessment test before appointment.

Sanaullah Abbassi said psychologists would also be included in the investigation process for analyzing psychological and mental condition of the accused.

He said that these initiatives have yielded good results and very soon KP police would sign a memorandum of understanding with Psychiatric Department to acquire the services of psychiatrist and psychologist.

The KP Police Chief said that as a responsible and law abiding nation, we would improve individual and collective attitudes for development and prosperity of the country.

The organizers of the seminar thanked the KP IGP for delivering a useful lecture on criminal justice system and mental health system and said that it would be a milestone in achieving the aims and objectives of the seminar.

