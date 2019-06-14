'Linking Kashmir dispute with terrorism akin to distort facts'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Siddiqi, has said that New Delhi's repeated attempts and statements to link Kashmir dispute with terrorism are akin to distort historical fact and a well-though-out plan to shy away from international commitments regarding Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Bilal Siddiqi in a statement issued in Srinagar said the Kashmiris' struggle for securing their right to self-determination is indigenous as India occupied Jammu and Kashmir forcibly against their will and aspirations.

He said New Delhi has miserably failed in its nefarious designs to suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing liberation movement and they are determined to take it to its logical conclusion. He said Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and the United Nations has passed several resolutions on it.

Bilal Siddiqi said it is high time for India to learn from past experiences, give up its stubborn approach and settle the Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination.