UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Linking Kashmir Dispute With Terrorism Akin To Distort Facts'

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 11:00 AM

'Linking Kashmir dispute with terrorism akin to distort facts'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Siddiqi, has said that New Delhi's repeated attempts and statements to link Kashmir dispute with terrorism are akin to distort historical fact and a well-though-out plan to shy away from international commitments regarding Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Bilal Siddiqi in a statement issued in Srinagar said the Kashmiris' struggle for securing their right to self-determination is indigenous as India occupied Jammu and Kashmir forcibly against their will and aspirations.

He said New Delhi has miserably failed in its nefarious designs to suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing liberation movement and they are determined to take it to its logical conclusion. He said Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and the United Nations has passed several resolutions on it.

Bilal Siddiqi said it is high time for India to learn from past experiences, give up its stubborn approach and settle the Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination.

Related Topics

India United Nations Jammu Srinagar New Delhi Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Medical Association hails 20 pc raise in ..

7 seconds ago

Rs 7,300 million allocated for Higher Education

8 seconds ago

'Punjab budget focuses on social protection, HR de ..

10 seconds ago

Cement Pouring at Iran's Bushehr-2 Nuclear Reactor ..

11 seconds ago

51 FETO terrorists sentenced to 9 year jail term

14 seconds ago

Two street criminals held, weapons and valuables r ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.