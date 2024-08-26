Open Menu

Linking Of Lolai Release With Recovery Of Constable Ahmad Nawaz Baseless: DPO

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2024 | 11:28 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Rahim Yar Khan Rizwan Umar Gondal on Monday said that linking the court release of accused Abdul Jabbar Lolai to the recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz is incorrect and baseless

The spokesperson for the DPO said that the police successfully recovered Constable Ahmad Nawaz through a successful operation in Kacha. He emphasised that the police are fully capable of achieving their targets in Kacha. The DPO clarified that Abdul Jabbar Lolai was imprisoned in case number 268/21 of Police Station Bhong under Section 302. The court sentenced him to life imprisonment on February 1, 2023. His appeal was accepted by the Bahawalpur High Court on May 23, 2024 and the Additional Sessions Judge issued his release order on June 27, 2024.

Abdul Jabbar Lolai was also involved in cases number 387/21 and 649/21 of Police Stations Bhong and Kot Sabzal, respectively, where he was out on bail. These details prove that there is no connection between Abdul Jabbar Lolai's court release and Constable Ahmad Nawaz's recovery. Abdul Jabbar was not in police custody and linking his court release to the police’s success is entirely incorrect and baseless.

The DPO further said that such malicious propaganda, spreading false information and misleading the public, should be avoided.

