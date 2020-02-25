UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lioness "Chandni" Gives Birth To Two Cubs

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:29 PM

Lioness

A lioness "Chandni" gave birth to two cubs at Vehari zoo, here on Monday night. She belonged to an African race of lions, stated District Officer Wildlife Mian Munir Ahmed said on Tuesday

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :A lioness "Chandni" gave birth to two cubs at Vehari zoo, here on Monday night. She belonged to an African race of lions, stated District Officer Wildlife Mian Munir Ahmed said on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, he informed the cubs were separated from other lions, present in the zoo to keep them safe, as there was immense jealousy factor among the lions. They were being nurtured on mother's milk, he added.

Mian Munir said Chandni was kept separate from other lions during her pregnancy as the period of pregnancy in lions took 10 months.

He said people were much excited to see the cubs and were visiting the zoo in good number. The cubs were born after 14 years in Vehari zoo.

Responding to a question, he said that an average lifespan of a lion was 18 to 20 years.

Chandni was brought from Lahore zoo nearly 10 months ago, he added.

Responding to another question, Munir said lions eat nearly 7 to 10 kilograms beef per day. However, during summer, the beef was reduced by two to three kilograms per day.

He said we could not increase the feed of lions, if we do they would become bulky and such lions usually had paralysis attack. In jungle, lions move constantly, however, their movements were limited in zoo, so they catch diseases easily if they were offered more food, he added.

About the health of the cubs, he informed that Zoo's veterinary experts examined both cubs. They were healthy, one was male and the other female.

Now, the total number of lions in the zoo had been increased to seven, including four females and three males, he concluded.

Related Topics

Lahore Attack Male Vehari From Race

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death of ..

1 minute ago

Hamed bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX 2020

31 minutes ago

US military forces arrive in UAE to participate in ..

1 hour ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohamed H ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed visits UMEX, SIMTEX 2020

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.