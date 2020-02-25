Lioness "Chandni" Gives Birth To Two Cubs

A lioness "Chandni" gave birth to two cubs at Vehari zoo, here on Monday night. She belonged to an African race of lions, stated District Officer Wildlife Mian Munir Ahmed said on Tuesday

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :A lioness "Chandni" gave birth to two cubs at Vehari zoo, here on Monday night. She belonged to an African race of lions, stated District Officer Wildlife Mian Munir Ahmed said on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, he informed the cubs were separated from other lions, present in the zoo to keep them safe, as there was immense jealousy factor among the lions. They were being nurtured on mother's milk, he added.

Mian Munir said Chandni was kept separate from other lions during her pregnancy as the period of pregnancy in lions took 10 months.

He said people were much excited to see the cubs and were visiting the zoo in good number. The cubs were born after 14 years in Vehari zoo.

Responding to a question, he said that an average lifespan of a lion was 18 to 20 years.

Chandni was brought from Lahore zoo nearly 10 months ago, he added.

Responding to another question, Munir said lions eat nearly 7 to 10 kilograms beef per day. However, during summer, the beef was reduced by two to three kilograms per day.

He said we could not increase the feed of lions, if we do they would become bulky and such lions usually had paralysis attack. In jungle, lions move constantly, however, their movements were limited in zoo, so they catch diseases easily if they were offered more food, he added.

About the health of the cubs, he informed that Zoo's veterinary experts examined both cubs. They were healthy, one was male and the other female.

Now, the total number of lions in the zoo had been increased to seven, including four females and three males, he concluded.