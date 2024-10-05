Open Menu

Lioness Gives Birth To Female Cub At Bahawalpur Zoo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Lioness gives birth to female cub at Bahawalpur zoo

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) At the historic Sher Bagh [zoo] of Bahawalpur, a lioness has given birth to a female cub.

The newly-born cub has been named Rita. The first-time mother, an African lioness, was also born in this zoo two years ago.

According to the zoo curator, mother and cub are under the supervision of a team of veterinary doctors and are reported to be in healthy condition. People of Bahawalpur have expressed happiness at the birth of the female cub.

The historical zoo was established in 1942 in Bahawalpur and has housed various species of lions and tigers for many decades.

The suitable subtropical weather of Bahawalpur helps the lions adjust accordingly and eventually reproduce here.

Related Topics

Weather Bahawalpur Bagh

Recent Stories

Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad

Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad

34 minutes ago
 Video featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir storms ..

Video featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir storms into social media

41 minutes ago
 Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers marty ..

Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers martyred in N Waziristan

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to ..

Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to bar PTI protests in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024

6 hours ago
DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak- ..

DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

15 hours ago
 Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oc ..

Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oct 5-17 for SCO Summit security

15 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room

Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room

15 hours ago
 Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed

Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed

15 hours ago
 Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos

Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos

15 hours ago
 UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West ..

UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West Bank camp which killed 18

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan