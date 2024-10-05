Lioness Gives Birth To Female Cub At Bahawalpur Zoo
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2024 | 03:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) At the historic Sher Bagh [zoo] of Bahawalpur, a lioness has given birth to a female cub.
The newly-born cub has been named Rita. The first-time mother, an African lioness, was also born in this zoo two years ago.
According to the zoo curator, mother and cub are under the supervision of a team of veterinary doctors and are reported to be in healthy condition. People of Bahawalpur have expressed happiness at the birth of the female cub.
The historical zoo was established in 1942 in Bahawalpur and has housed various species of lions and tigers for many decades.
The suitable subtropical weather of Bahawalpur helps the lions adjust accordingly and eventually reproduce here.
Recent Stories
Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad
Video featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir storms into social media
Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers martyred in N Waziristan
Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to bar PTI protests in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024
DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak-US ties
Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oct 5-17 for SCO Summit security
Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room
Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed
Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos
UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West Bank camp which killed 18
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SACM addresses public grievances at open court in PP-1592 minutes ago
-
Two killed, two injured in Swabi wedding firing12 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 organises first aid training session for students12 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Karachi22 minutes ago
-
Man held over hoax call32 minutes ago
-
Teachers real architects of society: CM32 minutes ago
-
11 criminals arrested32 minutes ago
-
Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad34 minutes ago
-
ANF foils major methamphetamine (Ice) smuggling attempt at chakri motorway toll plaza52 minutes ago
-
Rivalry claims life in Mardan52 minutes ago
-
WSSC promises better municipal services to people of DIKhan52 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi warns CM KP not to disrupt law and order situation ahead of SCO summit1 hour ago