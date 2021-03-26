UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lions Club Delegation Visit Pakistan Sweet Home

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 08:30 PM

Founders Lions Club delegation visited Pakistan Sweet Home here on Friday where they were welcomed by Pakistan Sweet Home Chief Zamrud Khan

The delegation led by its Lions Club President President Sheikh Amir Waheed, Vice President Abdul Rehman Khan, Senior Vice President Fatima Azeem, Fahim Khan, Muhammad Naveed Malik and others.

Addressing on the occasion, Sheikh Amir Waheed said that Pakistan Sweet Home has a unique place for orphans all over the country.

Sweet Home is providing the best housing and education to these children, he added.

Founders Lions Club will do everything possible for Sweet Home.

Chief of Pakistan Sweet Home Khan Zamrud Khan, while addressing on the occasion, said that Sweet Home was grateful to all the members of Lions Club for their visit.

"We thank all our donors for their support to orphans from core of heart," he added.

