Lions Club Int'l Motive To Help Community By Raising Funds In Different Areas Of Life

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 09:58 PM

The aim of Lions Club International was to empower volunteers to serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace and promote international understanding through Lions Clubs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The aim of Lions Club International was to empower volunteers to serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace and promote international understanding through Lions Clubs.

This was stated by Nilofar Bakhtiar, Past Director Lions Club International during her visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Thursday.

She said that the basic motive of Lions Clubs in Pakistan was to help the community by raising funds, providing facilities in different areas of life.

She lauded RCCI efforts in promoting trade activities and acknowledged its active and promising role in philanthropic activities as well.

"The role of Chamber of Commerce has great importance with respect to corporate social responsibilities (CSR). Both organizations can work together in various projects including awareness drives and camps for the prevention of Diabetes, Hepatitis C, Eye and blood camps", she added.

Earlier, President RCCI Saboor Malik in his welcome remarks said that RCCI will join hands with Lions Club Pakistan in community uplift programs and assured full cooperation and assistance in upcoming ventures

