HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :The Hyderabad Host Lion's Club will organize 46th annual three days free eye camp here at Police ground from Monday, November 25.

The Chairman Hyderabad Host Lion's Club Dr. Iqbal Haroon informed APP that registration of patients would be held on Monday and Tuesday at about 10:00 a.m to 12:00 p.

m while clinical examinations and surgeries would be conducted for three days from November 25 to November 27.

He informed that eminent eye surgeons Dr. Waseem Farooqi, Dr.Taha and he himself would conduct surgeries including cataract operation while lenses, medicines and fruits would also be provided to the registered patients.

He appealed the general public to visit eye camp at Police ground from 10:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m on above mentioned dates for registration to get free of cost treatment and surgery facility.