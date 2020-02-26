(@fidahassanain)

The youth has been identified as 17-year old Bilal who went there to cut the grass but the lions attacked him, leaving his body parts scattered everywhere in the park.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2020) A herd of lions attacked a youth and ate him, leaving his body parts scattered in different parts of a local park, the reports say here on Wednesday.

The shocking incident took place in Safari Park. The victim was identified as 17-year old Bilal who was there to cut the grass.

Some people say that he went to the cage of the lions where he was attacked by four lions. The others are of the view that he entered into the cage where he was eaten by the lions.

The park administration started investigation into the matter to determine as how the incident took place.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and sought report from the park administration.