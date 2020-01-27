UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lipstick Banned In University

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 01:31 PM

Lipstick banned in University

Lipstick for female students has been banned in University of Kotli Azad Kashmir

Muzaffarabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th January, 2020) Lipstick for female students has been banned in University of Kotli Azad Kashmir.According to media report, Circular has been issued from University of Kotli education department saying girls cannot lipstick otherwise 100 rupees will be fined.Management of University said that this circular has been issued by education department therefore it will not be applicable to whole university.

Related Topics

Education Kotli Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media From

Recent Stories

UAE and France count on each other to achieve peac ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) plans to designa ..

5 minutes ago

US confirms three more cases of coronavirus

5 minutes ago

Federal Gov't releases Rs 425.7b for development p ..

5 minutes ago

International Cancer Day to be marked on Feb 4

5 minutes ago

USA, China, UK top three destinations of Pakistani ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.