Lipstick banned in University

Muzaffarabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th January, 2020) Lipstick for female students has been banned in University of Kotli Azad Kashmir.According to media report, Circular has been issued from University of Kotli education department saying girls cannot lipstick otherwise 100 rupees will be fined.Management of University said that this circular has been issued by education department therefore it will not be applicable to whole university.