Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices increased by Rs 5 per kg

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Tuesday increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs five to Rs 234 per kilogram for this month.

According to a notification issued by OGRA, the above prices would be effective from May 1.

Following this, the price of 11.8 kg domestic LPG cylinder has increased by Rs 58 for the whole month of May.

In the monthly review, the OGRA announced to raise Rs 229 to Rs 234 per kg price and the new domestic cylinder of 11.

8 kg price had also raised from Rs 2,702 to Rs 2,760.

Maximum LPG consumer price has been increased by Rs 488,9 per MT from Rs 228,999 to Rs 233,888 per MT.

Similarly, the maximum producer price of 11.8 kg cylinder with 18% GST increased by Rs 58 from Rs 2,214 to Rs 2,272.

The notification said LPG prices will be regulated with a maximum price at all levels of the supply chain. However, it added, producers, marketing companies and distributors might sell below the maximum price determined from time to time.