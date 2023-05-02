UrduPoint.com

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Prices Increased By Rs 5 Per Kg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 10:02 PM

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices increased by Rs 5 per kg

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Tuesday increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs five to Rs 234 per kilogram for this month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Tuesday increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs five to Rs 234 per kilogram for this month.

According to a notification issued by OGRA, the above prices would be effective from May 1.

Following this, the price of 11.8 kg domestic LPG cylinder has increased by Rs 58 for the whole month of May.

In the monthly review, the OGRA announced to raise Rs 229 to Rs 234 per kg price and the new domestic cylinder of 11.

8 kg price had also raised from Rs 2,702 to Rs 2,760.

Maximum LPG consumer price has been increased by Rs 488,9 per MT from Rs 228,999 to Rs 233,888 per MT.

Similarly, the maximum producer price of 11.8 kg cylinder with 18% GST increased by Rs 58 from Rs 2,214 to Rs 2,272.

The notification said LPG prices will be regulated with a maximum price at all levels of the supply chain. However, it added, producers, marketing companies and distributors might sell below the maximum price determined from time to time.

Related Topics

LPG Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Price May Gas All From

Recent Stories

Deepika Padukone shares BTS pics from Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone shares BTS pics from Oscars 2023

49 minutes ago
 Russia summons Polish envoy over embassy school cl ..

Russia summons Polish envoy over embassy school closure

60 minutes ago
 South Korea, US Go Forward With Building Shooting ..

South Korea, US Go Forward With Building Shooting Range for Troops in Changwon - ..

60 minutes ago
 Athens Hopes Austria Will Return 2 Parthenon Fragm ..

Athens Hopes Austria Will Return 2 Parthenon Fragments to Greece

60 minutes ago
 Govt. to continue to raise plight of oppressed Kas ..

Govt. to continue to raise plight of oppressed Kashmiri people at all int'l foru ..

1 hour ago
 Research and innovation vital to achieve agricultu ..

Research and innovation vital to achieve agriculture development: Cheema

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.