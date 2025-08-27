Liquid ice heroin seized from passenger

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Airport Security Force (ASF) seized liquid ice heroin worth millions of

rupees from a passenger at the Faisalabad International Airport.

According to official sources here Wednesday, the ASF staff on suspicion checked

a bag being carried by a woman, Tanzeer Ashfaq, and recovered 4-kg liquid ice heroin

filled in five jars.

The woman was handed over to the anti-narcotics force and legal action

has been initiated.