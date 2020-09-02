Liquor Case: NAB DG says Punjab CM couldn’t answer yet

(@fidahassanain)

DG NAB Saleem Shahzad says Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was issued two notices to submit replies in Liquor license case and asked to explain his alleged role in the corruption case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar could not submit his reply so far to the questionnaire of anti-graft body in liquor license case, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Director General Saleem Shahzad said on Wednesday.

Saleem Shahzad said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was issued two notices and asked to submit answer to the questions about his alleged role in issuance of liquor license.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar appeared before the anti-graft body and was handed over a questionnaire regarding his alleged role in corruption case. Previously, he was due to submit replies on August 18.

According to a local tv, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had said that he did not now anything and sought time to think and answer these questions.

“I don’t know anything, give me time to think and answer these questions,” the CM was quoted as saying.

Former Director General (DG) Excise Akram Ashraf Gondal had recorded his statement before the bureau, saying that he had informed Chief Minister Office that issuance of the liquor license would be against the policy and rules as NOCs were not complete. However, he said, he approved the license on the request of Raheel Ahmed Siddiqui, former Principal Secretary to Punjab Chief Minister.