UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Liquor Case: NAB DG Says Punjab CM Couldn’t Answer Yet

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 47 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 12:57 PM

Liquor Case: NAB DG says Punjab CM couldn’t answer yet

DG NAB Saleem Shahzad says Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was issued two notices to submit replies in Liquor license case and asked to explain his alleged role in the corruption case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar could not submit his reply so far to the questionnaire of anti-graft body in liquor license case, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Director General Saleem Shahzad said on Wednesday.

Saleem Shahzad said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was issued two notices and asked to submit answer to the questions about his alleged role in issuance of liquor license.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar appeared before the anti-graft body and was handed over a questionnaire regarding his alleged role in corruption case. Previously, he was due to submit replies on August 18.

According to a local tv, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had said that he did not now anything and sought time to think and answer these questions.

“I don’t know anything, give me time to think and answer these questions,” the CM was quoted as saying.

Former Director General (DG) Excise Akram Ashraf Gondal had recorded his statement before the bureau, saying that he had informed Chief Minister Office that issuance of the liquor license would be against the policy and rules as NOCs were not complete. However, he said, he approved the license on the request of Raheel Ahmed Siddiqui, former Principal Secretary to Punjab Chief Minister.

Related Topics

Lahore Corruption Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Punjab August TV Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Saudi Crown Prince meets US President Advisor Kush ..

28 minutes ago

Esra Bilgic gives befitting reply to hater objecti ..

28 minutes ago

'Natural calamities provide opportunity to set pri ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa Foundation sends AED4 million of urgent re ..

1 hour ago

 

1 hour ago

Gargash, Ben-Shabbat review consolidating cooperat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.