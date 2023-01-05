UrduPoint.com

Liquor Licence Case: Court Disposes Of Usman Buzdar's Bail Plea

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2023 | 08:03 PM

An accountability court on Thursday disposed of the bail application of former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in an illegal liquor licence case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :An accountability court on Thursday disposed of the bail application of former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in an illegal liquor licence case.

Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk conducted the hearing on the bail application of the former chief minister who also appeared before the court on expiry of his interim bail.

The National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) investigation officer submitted that the NAB regional board had recommended closing the inquiry into the illegal liquor licence case and the matter had been sent to NAB headquarters for final decision.

He submitted that the arrest of the former chief minister was no longer required.

At this, Buzdar's counsel submitted that he did not want to press the bail matter in this situation and sought permission to withdraw the application.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the bail application of the former chief minister.

The NAB had launched investigations against Usman Buzdar and officials of Excise and Taxation Department Punjab on charges of misuse of authority, corruption and corrupt practices. It was alleged that the accused issued an illegal liquor licence to an under construction hotel in violation of rules.

