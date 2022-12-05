UrduPoint.com

Liquor Licence Case: Court Extends Interim Bail Of Usman Buzdar Till 19th

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Liquor licence case: Court extends interim bail of Usman Buzdar till 19th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Monday extended pre-arrest interim bail of former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar till December 19 in an illegal liquor licence case.

Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk conducted the hearing on the bail application of the former chief minister. Usman Buzdar also appeared before the court on expiry of his interim bail.

The court inquired whether the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) required custody of Usman Buzdar or not.

The NAB investigation officer submitted that the investigations were being carried out against the former chief minister and his custody was not required to date, adding that no arrest warrants had been issued so far. He further submitted that Usman Buzdar was summoned twice for investigations but he did not appear.

At this, the court expressed annoyance, asking to adopt a clear stance. The court asked the officer to get clear instructions from NAB officials on the arrest of Usman Buzdar and appear on the next date of hearing.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till December 19 and extended the interim pre-arrest bail of the former chief minister.

The NAB had launched investigations against Usman Buzdar and officials of Excise and Taxation Department Punjab on charges of misuse of authority, corruption and corrupt practices. It was alleged that the accused issued an illegal liquor licence to an under construction hotel in violation of rules.

