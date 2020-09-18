Liquor licence case: Former Excise DG remanded in NAB custody

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Friday handed over former Director General (DG) Excise & Taxation Akram Ashraf Gondal to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a 10-day physical remand in liquor licence case.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the proceedings wherein the NAB officials produced the accused.

During the proceedings, Akram Gondal told the court that he had issued nine liquor licences earlier. At this, the court questioned the NAB officials that what illegal act was committed by the accused.

To which, a NAB prosecutor told the court that the accused issued the licence in violation of the policy. He stated that the accused issued a licence to a hotel, but the process for that had not been completed.

He pleaded with the court for physical remand of the accused for investigation.

The court handed over the accused to NAB on 10-day physical remand and ordered for producing him on Sept 28 on expiry of the term.

The NAB Lahore had arrested Akram Gondal on the allegations of corruption and corrupt practices as well as misuse of authority by playing a role in issuance of an alleged illegal liquor licence to a private hotel in Lahore.

The bureau alleged that the accused technically manoeuvred the whole process to grant L-2 category liquor licence to a hotel without its eligibility.