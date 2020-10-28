UrduPoint.com
Liquor License Case: Former DG Excise Gondal Released On Bail

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 26 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

Liquor license case: former DG Excise Gondal released on bail

A LHC division bench led by Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeed granted bail to former DG Excise Akram Ashraf Gondal in liquor license case against two surety bonds worth Rs 500,000 each.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2020) Akram Ashraf Gondal, former Director General Excise and Taxation, was released on bail in liquor license case, the reports said on Wednesday.

A LHC division bench led by Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem passed the order and directed former Excise DG Akram Ashraf Gondal to deposit two surety bonds worth Rs 5,00,000 each.

During the proceedings, Akram Ashraf Gondal’s counsel told the court that his client issued liquor license under the law and it was totally transparent. He said NAB made false accusations against him as he had nothing to do with the corruption.

He said his entire career was without any charge of corruption and how he would like to do this at the time when he was getting retired.

However, the NAB opposed his bail and said that he was involved in corruption and liquor license was issued against heavy amount of bribery.

After hearing both sides, the bench allowed the bail plea of former bureaucrat and directed him to deposit two surety bonds worth Rs 500,000 each.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was also accused of corruption in liquor license case. On August 12, CM Buzdar appeared before NAB officials to explain his position in the matter.

On Sept 17, NAB officials arrested former DG Excise Akram Ashraf Gondal for his alleged role in issuance of liquor license to a local hotel against heavy corruption.

However, the former bureaucrat had denied the corruption charges and said that the license was issued by following the proper procedure and relevant laws.

