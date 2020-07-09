UrduPoint.com
Liquor Manufacturing Unit Unearthed

Thu 09th July 2020

Liquor manufacturing unit unearthed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :City police Thursday unearthed a liquor factory that was established in a rented home within limits of Faqirabad police station.

According to police, SP City received information about suspected activities in a rented house situated in Shahnoor town of Faqirabad.

Acting on his directives, a team of police raided the house and recovered 100 bottles of locally made of liquor.

Police also recovered raw material being used in manufacturing of liquor and the car that was used in bootlegging. Case has been registered and investigation is underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

