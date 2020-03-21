UrduPoint.com
Liquor Recovered, One Held In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 10:13 PM

City police Saturday arrested a bootlegger and recovered 40 bottles of liquor from his car near within precincts of Hayatabad Police Station

According to police, checking of vehicles was started on a tip off about liquor smuggling from tribal area to down country.

During search near Hayatabad, police recovered 40 bottles of liquor from secret compartments of a car.

Police also arrested the smuggler, Akhtar Ali who admitted supplying of liquor to various areas of the city. Case has been registered against the arrested smuggler.

