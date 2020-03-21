Liquor recovered, one held in Peshawar

City police Saturday arrested a bootlegger and recovered 40 bottles of liquor from his car near within precincts of Hayatabad Police Station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :City police Saturday arrested a bootlegger and recovered 40 bottles of liquor from his car near within precincts of Hayatabad Police Station.

According to police, checking of vehicles was started on a tip off about liquor smuggling from tribal area to down country.

During search near Hayatabad, police recovered 40 bottles of liquor from secret compartments of a car.

Police also arrested the smuggler, Akhtar Ali who admitted supplying of liquor to various areas of the city. Case has been registered against the arrested smuggler.