Liquor Seized, Accused Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Liquor seized, accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a drug trafficker and recovered 100 liters liquor from his possession.

A police spokesman said the police team during patrolling checked a suspectand recovered more than 100 liter liquor who was identified as Qaisar Masih.

The police registered a case and started investigation, he added.

