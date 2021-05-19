Liquor seized, accused arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a drug trafficker and recovered 100 liters liquor from his possession.

A police spokesman said the police team during patrolling checked a suspectand recovered more than 100 liter liquor who was identified as Qaisar Masih.

The police registered a case and started investigation, he added.