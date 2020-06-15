Liquor Seized, Accused Arrested In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 05:09 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The police on Monday claimed to have arrested a drug trafficker and seized 1,320 liter liquor.
A police spokesman said the policemen conducted a raid and arrested thedrug pusher, Akhtar Masih and also recovered 1,320 liter liquor and other items.