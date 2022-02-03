UrduPoint.com

Liquor Seized From Air Traveler

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 01:19 PM

Liquor seized from air traveler

Customs Intelligence team recovered huge quantity of liquor from air passenger here at Faisalabad International Airport

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Customs Intelligence team recovered huge quantity of liquor from air passenger here at Faisalabad International Airport.

A spokesman of customs said on Thursday that on a tip-off, the intelligence team checked luggage of a passenger-- Saeed Akbar r/o Chak 82-JB Jagranwan, who traveled from Dubai and recovered 23 bottles of liquor from him.

Anti Narcotics Force locked him behind the bars while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Dubai From Airport

Recent Stories

Tarin comes under fire on social media due to his ..

Tarin comes under fire on social media due to his tweet about IMF programme

19 minutes ago
 Youth commits suicide in sargodha

Youth commits suicide in sargodha

3 minutes ago
 IOC Income for 2021 Exceeds $4Bln

IOC Income for 2021 Exceeds $4Bln

3 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Cocaine Poisoning in Argentina Ris ..

Death Toll From Cocaine Poisoning in Argentina Rises to 20 - Reports

3 minutes ago
 7 booked on stealing oil from pipeline

7 booked on stealing oil from pipeline

3 minutes ago
 Texas butterfly sanctuary shuts citing threats fro ..

Texas butterfly sanctuary shuts citing threats from Trump supporters

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>