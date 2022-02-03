Liquor seized from air traveler

Customs Intelligence team recovered huge quantity of liquor from air passenger here at Faisalabad International Airport

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Customs Intelligence team recovered huge quantity of liquor from air passenger here at Faisalabad International Airport.

A spokesman of customs said on Thursday that on a tip-off, the intelligence team checked luggage of a passenger-- Saeed Akbar r/o Chak 82-JB Jagranwan, who traveled from Dubai and recovered 23 bottles of liquor from him.

Anti Narcotics Force locked him behind the bars while further investigation was underway.